CENTER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said an unknown actor cut off the catalytic converter from a Snyder County man’s Ford F250 sometime in the past month.

Investigators said the unknown actor cut off a $350.00 catalytic converter sometime between June 9 and July 9 in Center Township.

Officials said anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove.