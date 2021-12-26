Cat causes car trouble, finds new family in Bear Creek Township

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After one and half hours of work the Bear Creek Fire Department was able to rescue a kitten that was trapped inside a car’s engine compartment.

Sunday morning a family was traveling along Route 115 when they heard a kitten crying. Bear Creek Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to rescue the kitten.

The fire department said they had to find the kitten and then take apart the family’s new SUV. It took an hour and a half to locate and safely remove the kitten.

According to Bear Cree Fire Department, the family decided to keep the kitten.