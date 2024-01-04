STATESVILLE, NC (WKBN)- Some kitten and puppy food sold in Ohio and Pennsylvania has been recalled due to salmonella and listeria concerns, according to the FDA.

Blue Ridge Beef in North Carolina is expanding their recall to include additional lot numbers. This recall includes all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224 of their 2 lb log of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2lb bag of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6 and their 2lb log of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6 due to contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed between 11/14/2023 – 12/20/2023. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in 16 states including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, the lot numbers and use-by dates are located on the silver tabs at the end of the tubes. The following affected products are:

Product Size UPC All Lot #/Use By Dates Between Kitten Grind 2lbs 8 54298 00101 6 N24 1114 to N24 1224 Kitten Mix 2lbs 8 54298 00243 6 N24 1114 to N24 1224 Puppy Mix 2lbs 8 54298 00169 6 N24 1114 to N24 1224 Courtesy: FDA

On December 15, the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that one lot of each of the products were sampled and tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. However, out of an abundance of caution, the firm is recalling all lots with use-by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224.

Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund and they are encouraged to destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access.

People are asked to not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Consumers with questions may contact Mr. Steven Lea at (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.