Cass Township death investigation continues, police ask for communities help

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found dead in Schuylkill County and investigators had been on the scene for around 20 hours on Friday, searching for clues. The investigation focused on two locations

State police spent most of the day at a home on High Road in Cass Township, Friday, where K-9’s searched in and around the home for any possible clues.

But first, the investigation brought Troopers just down the road from the home, where the K9’s also searched.

State Police say they were called for a disturbance in the woods between Plum and Ash Streets.



“There was a huge presence of cops, quick, very quick. They were everywhere,” said neighbor Jason Smith.

State police say the 911 caller stated there was an argument followed by a gunshot.





“When we got there, the victim Joseph Fedornak, 27, of Pottsville was deceased at the scene,” said Trooper David Boehm/PIO, PA State Police Troop L.

Investigators are unclear what the motive might have been, as they look for the individual responsible.

They’re asking the community for help.

“A lot of times these cases are sprung free by some little bit of information that you might think, ahh it’s not a big deal. But call us and let us tell you it’s not a big deal,” explained Trooper Boehm.



“I don’t know what exactly happened or how it happened, but I know it was very loud, it was very big and there were lots of cops here,” Smith said.

A suspect or person of interest has not been released to the public at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for sometime early next week.