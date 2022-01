SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted for questioning in relation to stolen cash from poker machines.

According to Scranton Police, the suspects (pictured below) are wanted for questioning relating to stolen cash from poker machines inside a Sunoco Gas Station.





Police ask anyone with information to contact Scranton Police Detective McIntyre at 570-558-8419 or click here to leave a tip on the tipline.