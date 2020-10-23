Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 sold in Monroe County

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Stroudsburg lottery retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for the Thursday drawing.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn for the Cash 5 lottery, 09-14-25-28-35, winning the buyer $200,000 before taxed. The seller, Stroud Smoke Shop on Ninth Street also earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says jackpot winners should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

Other, lower-tier prizes can be claimed at a lottery retailer.