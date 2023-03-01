WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Six U.S. Senators, including Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA), introduced the Railway Safety Act of 2023 to help prevent future train derailment disasters.

The bill would take steps to improve rail safety protocols such as enhancing safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials, establishing requirements for wayside defect detectors, creating a permanent requirement for railroads to operate with at least two-person crews, increasing fines for wrongdoing committed by rail carriers, and more.

The legislation comes in the wake of the train derailment disaster that’s effect East Palestine, Ohio and Darlington Township, Pennsylvania.

“The Norfolk Southern train derailment left Pennsylvania and Ohio families, businesses, and first responders grappling with a disaster that spilled hazardous materials in their community. It shouldn’t have happened here and it shouldn’t happen anywhere else in America,” Senator Casey said. “The Railway Safety Act will make freight rail safer, hold rail companies accountable for putting communities and workers in harm’s way, and protect people over profits.”

In addition to Casey and Fetterman, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), JD Vance (R-OH), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Josh Haley (R-MO) cosigned the bill.

From a regional standpoint, Casey and Fetterman have continued to advocate for resources for Pennsylvania and Ohio residents affected by the derailment. They are also working with Norfolk Southern, the owner of the derailed train, and holding them accountable for cleaning up and helping the affected community recover.

In a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO Alan Shaw, Casey and Fetterman emphasized the company’s legal and moral obligation to the residents of East Palestine and Darlington Township as the carrier responsible for operating the derailed train. They’ve demanded a response, in writing, on how the company plans to be an active member of response and clean-up operations as well as provide full, adequate, and equitable remuneration for the damages caused to the surrounding communities and environment by the derailment of their train.

Below is the breakdown of the bill. For additional information about the bill, click here.

The Railway Safety Act of 2023 would: