Cascades Inc. announces closure of two Northeast PA facilities

EYEWITNEWSS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Cascades Inc. announced the permanent closure of its Ransom and Pittston facilities on Thursday.

The facilities are expected to halt operations and close between December 7 and January 31. The two sites employ a total of 229 workers, the company’s release stated. Operations will move to other Cascade plants, filled with additional capacity.

“The aging equipment of these facilities, the low profitability, the high logistic costs and our recently announced investments in other production and converting units in the U.S. have prompted us to move production to our other sites to optimize operational efficiency. The closure of these units is part of our ongoing strategic initiatives to improve the Tissue Group’s profitability,” said Jean-David Tardif, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Tissue Group.

Over the months to come, the company says it will work to mitigate the impact of the closure for its employees. This includes offering employees transfers to Cascade plants in other parts of the country.

Cascade Inc. is a tissue manufacturing company that put down roots in 1964. The company offers sustainable and eco-friendly hygiene and packaging solutions.