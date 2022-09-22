WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a step back in time Thursday night at the Luzerne County Courthouse to benefit local children, as ‘An Evening in CASAblanca’s’ sixth year.

This is the primary fundraiser to benefit ‘CASA’ or Court Appointed Special Advocates of Luzerne County.

More than 700 children are in the family court system in Luzerne County and more than 500 of those children are in foster care.

The organization’s goal is to help provide a safe, permanent home for children so they may grow to become healthy, empowered adults.

“You really have to care about it because you’re coming into a child’s life, we want you to stay there for a while until they get through school. But we’re finding that the kids that go through the program they’re graduating high school, and they’re moving on, they’re going to college. They’re actually in better shape than they were if they didn’t have an advocate in their life,” said event co-chair, Ruth Corcoran.

Eyewitness News was a proud sponsor of the event and Anchor Candice Kelly was the emcee of the event.

CASA tells Eyewitness News they’ve raised over $250,000 this year alone and they’re always looking for strong advocates.