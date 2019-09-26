Carving Out a Career

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — What do chainsaws, chisels and giant blocks of ice have to do with cooking?

Well, culinary students at Carbon Career And Technical Institute in Jim Thorpe got a hands-on lesson in the art of ice sculpting from a chef who took a skill he learned in the kitchen to start his own business. Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped by to see how a career in culinary can sometimes carve a different path outside of the kitchen.

“I went to a culinary school. Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island where I had a one day class in ice sculpting. Years later as an executive chef I worked in a place called Earnhardt’s and we put a big banquet center on,” said Chef Mark Crouthamel, Sculpted Ice Works.

“Since I had a one day class in ice sculpting, 12 students in my class, six blocks of ice, mine broke. I said I’d never do it again! I was still the most qualified to carve ice,” added Crouthamel.

“So, I got a little more serious so within two years after that I had left that business and started Sculpted Ice Works,” he said.

He told us, “When I teach, I teach more the scientific method and just the steps and I share my story that I started just like them and had an introduction to this stuff.”

“It’s really interesting! I just thought it was just making it but there’s like a bunch of steps into doing it,” said Brianna Hanes, Jr. Carbon Career And Tech. Institute.

“I like to do the baking end of it, like decorating cakes or baking your average pastry,” noted Amanda Deleon, Sr. Carbon Career And Tech. Institute, “I feel like it really fascinates me because you have to have a lot of talent to be able to work with something as fragile as ice. One mess up and you would have to start all over again.”

Chef A.J. Burke, culinary instructor added “This is a very hard industry and you have to be dedicated and it has to come from the heart.”

“You know people come to our school and they expect to wear the big tall, white hat when they get out but there are so many different avenues in this industry,” said Burke.

This is the third year that Sculpted Ice Works has done a demonstration for the culinary students. By the way, the four sculptures that the students helped with were put in the freezer and will be used for an upcoming event at the school.