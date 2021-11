TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer took a utility pole down after underestimating its height clearance while making a turn in Trucksville, police say.

According to police, the truck was turning into the magistrate’s office and got caught on the wires, pulling them and the pole down.

Caverton Road is closed at Memorial Highway while crews work to install a new pole.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will update the information as it becomes available.