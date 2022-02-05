‘Carve 4 Cancer’ fundraiser continues to raise money for ten years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday is a milestone for a fundraiser whose prime objective is to find a cure for blood cancer.

Snowboarders and skiers took to the mountain to hit the slopes on Saturday at Montage Mountain for a worthy cause the 10th annual ‘Carve 4 Cancer’ fundraiser.

The event started 10 years ago by a blood cancer patient and Wilkes-Barre native, Brent Evans, who tragically lost his battle with the disease in 2017.

Organizers say their goal is to raise the most money possible and they’re getting a big contribution from sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka who agreed to match up to the first $10,000 raised.

Now, organizations like this one “Carve 4 Cancer” and “Live like Brent” live on in his memory.