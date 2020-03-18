Cartwright self-quarantining after contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient

SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright announced Wednesday that he is self-quarantining at his home in northeastern Pennsylvania for the next 14 days after interacting with a family friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I received confirmation that a family friend I interacted with over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I began self-quarantining in my home on Sunday as soon as I found out they started showing symptoms consistent with this new virus,” said Rep. Cartwright.

“I have not developed any symptoms myself since coming into contact with them, but I will remain at home for the next two weeks in order to ensure I do not pass it along to anyone else.”