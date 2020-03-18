Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Lackawanna County to release low level inmates to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Privatizing Lackawanna County Prison--_33637872

Cartwright self-quarantining after contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient

News
Posted: / Updated:
Cartwright Flint Water Crisis_20160317231707

SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright announced Wednesday that he is self-quarantining at his home in northeastern Pennsylvania for the next 14 days after interacting with a family friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I received confirmation that a family friend I interacted with over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I began self-quarantining in my home on Sunday as soon as I found out they started showing symptoms consistent with this new virus,” said Rep. Cartwright.

“I have not developed any symptoms myself since coming into contact with them, but I will remain at home for the next two weeks in order to ensure I do not pass it along to anyone else.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos