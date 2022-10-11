EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Matt Cartwright introduced the Preparedness and Risk Management for Extreme Weather Patterns Assuring Resilience, or PREPARE Act.

The goal is to improve the nation’s readiness through improved planning and communication within communities around the nation.

The PREPARE Act would create a council to provide recommendations for stronger planning and preparation for federal agencies when extreme weather events occur.

“The prepare act is a recognition that we are not doing enough across the government to prepare for future extreme weather events. Reducing the risk from disasters before they occur is critical to the survival of our communities and our economy,” Democratic Representative Matt Cartwright of Pennslyvanias Eigth District stated.

We will have updates on this bill if it moves through Congress.