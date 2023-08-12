(WBRE/WYOU)— Congressman Matt Cartwright announced Thursday millions of dollars will go to funding local police, prosecutors, and first responders in his district.

The release stated $3.5 million will go to the Scranton Police Department as part of community project funding. The project is meant to purchase new body cameras, mobile video recorders, and Tasers. According to Cartwright, the new equipment will help direct supervisors audit specific incidents and add virtual reality training modules for officers.

Cartwright also said $2.5 million would go to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office to help create a county-wide unit of first responders from several jurisdictions to assist smaller departments with complex investigations.

Our law enforcement officers and emergency first responders take tremendous risks in the line of duty day in and day out, and it’s vital we provide the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said Rep. Cartwright.

Several others will receive funding, including $4 million for a new Moosic fire and police facility, $2 million for the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office County Gun and Gang Reduction and Intelligence Project, and $1 million for a Monroe County shared West End Emergency Services.