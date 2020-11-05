Cartwright and Bognet call for mail-in vote counting to continue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Both Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright and Republican challenger Jim Bognet, who are vying for Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district in the 2020 election, say they urge the public to be patient and let the process of counting mail-in ballots do its job.

“There has been historic participation in this election with hundreds of thousands of Northeastern Pennsylvanians casting their ballots from home. We look forward to seeing the complete results, and we are confident that our campaign will come out on top as more of those votes are counted.



“Our County Election officials and precinct leaders are working hard to execute a fair election that provides decisive results as soon as they are available. Until then, we need to be patient and let this process work.” Congressman Matt Cartwright

“In NEPA, we are fighters, and we won’t stop fighting for our community and our supporters. There are thousands of ballots yet to be counted, and the lead in the election has swung back and forth multiple times since the polls closed two days ago. We demand that all lawful votes be counted, and that unlawful ballots not be counted. Our campaign will continue until that occurs and we will work for a just and fair count.” Congressional Candidate Jim Bognet

