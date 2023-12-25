BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has become a longtime lit Christmas tradition in Columbia County. Dozens of cars on Monday lined up one after the next to enjoy a popular drive-thru attraction before the Christmas holiday comes to an end.

Families from near and far made it out to Berwick on Monday holiday evening. The tradition is one many of all ages appreciate year after year.

Monday night, the annual Berwick Christmas Boulevard light show took place. One man I spoke with says it’s a special place for him.

“I’m 71 years old and my parents used to come here when I was a kid every year and we still come. We got married in ’79 and we come up every year,” Girardville resident Jim Connell said.

The Berwick lights attract people from all over. Jessy Pausch says it’s her first time in the U.S. and her favorite part about the lights is the message behind it.

“It tells a story lot of different stories, and yeah, that’s great like lots of different stories seeing the stuff,” said Jessy Pausch of Germany.

Crystal Lewis of Berwick said she plans on making this a Christmas tradition.

“Yeah I think we like the Scrooge the Ebenezer Scrooge,” Lewis said.

“Is it safe to say you’ll be coming back next year?” 28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jayne asked.

“Yes definitely, definitely will be coming back like it’s been very nice it’s pretty it keeps Berwick nice,” Lewis replied.

The Berwick Christmas Boulevard is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm until December 29.