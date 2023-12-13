LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah is underway and on Wednesday, the Friedman Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Kingston carried on a Hanukkah tradition to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

A relay running of the torch started just before 5:00 p.m. on River Street in Wilkes-Barre and ended at the JCC in Kingston minutes later.

Then, the sixth candle of the eight-candle menorah was lit.

A flame will be added to another candle each night leading up to the last night of Hanukkah on Friday, December 15.

“With the spiritual darkness where there is physical darkness just like what’s going on in the Middle East right now and we’re hoping the light is gonna fill everybody’s hearts for the future,” Temple Israel Rabbi Larry Kaplan said.

“It’s really nice to be a part of the Jewish community and people come out and celebrate on this night of Hannukah,” said Shavertown resident David Bass.

After the lighting of the menorah, members enjoyed a festive holiday meal.