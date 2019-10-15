Carry Forward 5K to be held in East Stroudsburg to benefit Wounded Warriors

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Army Ranger who already donates a portion of his profits from his lawn care business to the Wounded Warrior Project is planning a special 5K to raise even more money.

East Stroudsburg native and Swoyersville resident Joe Webb is hosting a grassroots version of Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K, which is run in 4 cities across the country.

This is all in an effort to raise money for the organization that helps veterans who suffered physical or mental injuries while serving since September 11th, 2001.

Runners will join forces at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg on Saturday, November 9th at 10 am.

Webb hopes to make this an annual event.

If you are interested in joining the Lawn for Warriors squad and participating in the 5K, sign up here.