DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the time of year when many dress in their Christmas best and hit their favorite bars.

One group in Lackawanna County brought their singing voices along, all for a good cause.

Many were seen caroling at their Christmas best in Dunmore, going bar to bar down Drinker Street and Chestnut Street.

This group was spreading more than holiday cheer, collecting money along their travels for a family in need.

This jolly bunch of songbirds spent their Friday night bar crawling and caroling all for a cause greater than filling their glass.

“I just feel so grateful that we could help other people and with all that’s going on in the world right now, it’s just such a wonderful feeling to know that we’re making somebody’s Christmas a lot brighter,” said Karen Rossmell.

Sister and brother duo, Karen Rossmell and Mark Micciche began Dunmore’s annual Christmas carol fundraiser bar crawl seven years ago as a way to ring in the Christmas season while giving back.

“We just wanted to do something to get in the Christmas spirit and Dunmore has a number of establishments here on Drinker Street, so we were just going to do a pub crawl and we thought if we were gonna do something like that, we might as well make it worthwhile and try to raise money for somebody,” explained Mark Micciche.

Each year, they choose a family from the community to raise money for a while they crawl and carole.

This year, they are helping out the Medina family who tragically lost their husband and father, Aaron Medina, in February leaving behind his wife and three young daughters.

“The community all steps in and all want to help for whatever the cause is. it’s just incredible how heartwarming it is for the whole community to chip in and try to help these families that we pick,” added Micciche.

Michael Rossmell is part of the community that has joined in since year one, seeing the Christmas spirit and donations grow year after year.

“It started off pretty informal, we didn’t have news cameras interviewing us and things like that. so it’s pretty cool that it’s gotten to the point that it’s at,” says Michael.

The crawlers not only have the chance to give back to families during the holiday season, but also to the local businesses who welcome them each year.

“I grew up in Dunmore, born and raised my whole life, so to spend time in my community and support the businesses and stuff that have been around here forever, you know it means a lot. turning Christmas into something that’s more about the giving and less about the receiving.” continued Michael.

The group had already collected around 1,000 before the crawl began through Venmo donations.

You can donate to the Medina family this holiday season at Mark Micciche @Dr.MarkMicciche.