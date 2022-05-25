JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular fireman’s carnival in Lackawanna County is getting ready to kick off.

Jessup Hose Company Number 2 will host their 30th annual Fireman’s Carnival. The carnival will kick off Wednesday and will run until Monday. The company has a loaded schedule with plenty of entertainment every night, including a fireman’s parade Friday, St.Ubaldo festivities on Saturday, and fireworks on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Dominick Perini the Carnival Chairman said that volunteer firefighters are hard to come by. He said that to be able to have the manpower to run the event, he needed to run ads in the newspaper.

Perini also explained that the money made from this event helps to get the volunteer firefighters the right supplies and equipment, which is also very expensive. He said that to dress a firefighter it costs about $15,000.