CARES funding helps more than 1,000 businesses in Luzerne County during pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri held a press conference at Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday to announce that the county has distributed more than $28 million in CARES Act funding to over 1,000 businesses and organizations throughout the county.

Some of those folks came out to share their story in how the money saved their group including youth sports directors, theatres, restaurants and other small businesses.





Eyewitness News spoke with the Artistic Director at the Kiss Theatre Company about how the Grant money helped keep them going.

“It wasn’t just our regular income, it was also out future income that was really jeopardized, so this grant was able to allow us to keep our doors open, help cover some of the costs of those overhead expenses,” said Jessica Suda Baab. “We were able to create our space safely. We were able to set up barricades. We were able to provide special clear masks for kids to perform in.”

Suda Baab also tells us that they are looking forward to 2021 where they will be building an outdoor semi-permanent theatre stage to embrace the outdoors during the warm months and keep everybody that much safer.

For a full list of awardees of the CARES Grant in Luzerne County you can visit luzernecounty.org