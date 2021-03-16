Caregivers at Tyler Memorial Hospital picket for more funding to bedside care

Caregivers say millions in taxpayer funding go to executives and not the bedside care they provide

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Caregivers at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock are holding a picket and informational press conference Tuesday called “Invest in Us, Invest in Our Hospital Speak Out” which they say highlights “millions in taxpayer dollars going to hospital execs instead of bedside care.”

They say poor conditions and lack of support during the COVID-19 pandemic are concerning them and they believe it will harm patient care. They also say funding being sent to Tennessee-based Community Health Systems, which owns the hospital, is part of the problem.







They claim the company has $1.6 billion from sales of other hospitals and another $700 million in pandemic aid.

Their contracts have been expired since February 28 and they are in the process of bargaining for competitive wages and retention in hiring while they say the hospital isn’t making any offers. Their last day for bargaining is March 26.

The hospital released the statement below in response: