CareerLink Hosting Job Fair After Announcement of Hospital Closure

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – PA CareerLink is hosting a job fair Thursday after the announcement that UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will close.

UPMC announced it will close the entire facility at the end of March.

The ER will stop accepting patients transported by ambulance on January 28th.

A public meeting was held this week where members of the community expressed their concerns.

PA CareerLink is located at 225 Market Street, Sunbury, PA 17801.

