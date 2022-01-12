CareerLink holds childhood education fair

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania CareerLink hosted a job fair Wednesday to help increase job interest and applicants for some local groups.

The job fair helped attendees connect with six early childhood education organizations with open positions. With the pandemic still ongoing, many organizations have struggled to stay at full staff with spots available often.







Careerlink believes that we’re currently in a job seeker market with many positions available for job candidates. They were happy to host the event and hope to hold more similar events in the future.

