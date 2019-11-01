Career Day in the Blue Ridge School District

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News Morning Reporter Anja Whitehead visiting her alma mater on Friday. Anja stopped was the Blue Ridge School District for their career day.

Anja talked with middle, high school, and even 5th graders about her job! She showed them clips of what she does during our morning show. She also explained to them about her experiences in the field, and answer their broadcasting questions.

She told us she found many interested students and even inspired a few to jump into journalism!