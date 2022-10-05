SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Protect Our Care” tour stopped in Scranton Wednesday morning.

The tour bus, dubbed “Care Force One,” is traveling the US spreading awareness of what it means now that the inflation reduction act has been signed into law.

The tour will be joined in different communities by various people who have benefited from the act being passed.

“About five years ago I walked into a doctor’s office with a nagging cough and walked out with a stage four cancer diagnosis, but I’m lucky because I had good insurance through the Affordable Care Act and it took six months of chemotherapy and a month of radiation to be here today in remission, but too many people haven’t been able to afford health insurance so that’s why it’s so important to spread the word,” said Laura Packard, a cancer survivor.

The Inflation Reduction Act lowers prescription costs for those on Medicare by putting a $2,000 cap per year on out-of-pocket expenses for prescription medicines.

Despite all the good the act serves to provide, Cartwright and Casey both claimed that there are those making an effort to repeal the bill.