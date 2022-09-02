ST. LOUIS — Cooper Davis loves baseball. You can see it in the photos his dad takes of him and shares on social media.

Cooper and his parents often travel from their home in Hazle Township, Luzerne County to different ballparks to watch baseball games. Most of the time, they’re following the St. Louis Cardinals, the family’s favorite team.

Cooper has made many memories while on the road watching his favorite team. But as Fox 2’s Kevin Ryans reports, two Cardinals legends made this summer an unforgettable one.