POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local organizations are coming together to help train teenagers about how to be prepared in the event of a cardiac emergency.

St. Luke’s Health Network’s Athletic Training Department and Pocono Mountain School District hosted the event Tuesday.

This training exercise was designed to help people of all ages especially students and athletes respond to a cardiac arrest event on a sports field.

Cardiac arrest is a severe medical emergency that requires immediate response and the right medical equipment.

The need for proper training comes a year after Buffalo Bills star Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac event on the field.

“Having early access to AEDs and people on site to start that immediate care, seconds matter in these situations, so having AEDs on site and people aware of how to use them and get them in play and in action quickly is what makes the difference and saves lives,” said Pocono Mountain Regional EMS Chief Operating Officer Austin Schrader.

All three groups drilled various scenarios where they went from the initial response of the athletic trainers on the field to when emergency personnel arrives to take the athlete to a hospital.