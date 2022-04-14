DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dupont Borough Police are urging residents to check their credit and debit card statements after the discovery of a card skimmer at a gas station.

According to Dupont police, an internal card skimmer was found during a routine upgrade at Aman Convenience, 515 Main Street.

Police say they do not know how long it has been there, but they believe it was put in place when the store was closed.

If you use this store for gas, police are urging you to check your bank statements for any unauthorized charges.