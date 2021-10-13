Carbondale’s Heart & Soul project plans for the future with the community’s help

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A city project in Lackawanna County is taking the concerns of its citizens into account while planning the future.

Some residents in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania think their government officials aren’t concerned with what they have to say. At Carbondale city hall, those running this project are making sure their residents have a say in the future of Carbondale.

Carbondale’s Community Heart and Soul project is collaborating with NeighborWorks of Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA).

The idea is to get residents, business owners, and those who have a stake in the city, to hear why Carbondale is great, what improvements can be made, and where resources should be directed.

The idea is to shape the future.

“It’s very highly inclusive. It reaches out and asks all our residents what do you love about Carbondale? Why do you love to live in Carbondale? What do you like about working or playing in Carbondale? And it takes that information and puts it together in a plan. So then we are able to see what people want, what direction they want to go in, and how they want their city to look,” explained Michele Bannon, Carbondale City Clerk.

Leaving some to wonder, what does the city look like from the eyes of a resident?

“I love that we don’t give up. And when push comes to shove we come together,” Carbondale resident Chana Manarchuck said. “If someone is ill, someone’s dying, family members need something, we do come together.”

The city’s economy is also a contributing factor to its overall success.

Christopher Glinton, Owner of Ros-Al Floral, sings the praises of Carbondale’s s foot traffic.

“It is centrally located between the Poconos and New York City, it is all right here,” said Glinton. “It is two hours away from everything. So with that said, they could more likely focus on-hey-it’s a destination, they can come here.

Officials hope to have a plan in place to revitalize the city of Carbondale by Spring of 2022.

There is an event Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m., called ‘Outdoor Towns’ at the Carbondale YMCA that will focus on the region’s trails and outdoor recreation areas, including the nearby Lackawanna river.