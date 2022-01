CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 17-year-old Cora Wylie was reported missing by her father Wednesday evening.

Cora Wylie

Wylie is described as being 5’5″ and 200lbs with dark brown hair just past her shoulders.

Her father told Eyewitness News she arrived home Wednesday from a psychiatric hospital before disappearing approximately 6 hours later.

Police are conducting a search for the missing teen.