Carbondale Area School District announces closures

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Carbondale Area School District announced Friday that the Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High School and Carbondale Area Elementry School will be closed for in-person classes starting on Monday, December 13.

According to Superintendent Holly W. Sayre, the school is citing the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers as the reason for moving classes online.

In-person classes are expected to return Monday, January 3. All sporting events and student activities will also be canceled until December 27.

Meal distributions will take place in front of the High School from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on December 14, 16, 21, and 23.