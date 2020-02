CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – UPDATE: Service has been restored.

———————————————————————————————————-

The Lackawanna County Department of Emergency Services is advising residents of Carbondale, 911 service may be interrupted if you call from a landline.

Verizon is presently working on the problem and plans on having it fixed within the next several hours.

Carbondale residents are urged to use a cell phone to call 911 or go to the police station if emergency services are needed.