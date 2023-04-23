CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carbondale Police Department reportedly arrested a Carbondale man who allegedly sold cocaine.

Towards the end of March, K-9 Officer Robert Williams of the Carbondale Police Department spoke with an informant who claimed that 33-year-old Rosendo Gauthier, also known as “SIN,” was selling cocaine and identified them via a photo as the man who the informant was buying the drugs from, police say.

On April 14, Officer Williams met again with the informant, where they were able to make a deal over the phone for more drugs, according to the affidavit.

Later, police alleged that Gaurthier met with the informant and traded the money for the drugs before walking back to his home on the 80 block of Belmont Street in Carbondale.

Within 48 hours, Officer Williams reportedly met again with the informant and gave them money to make another deal with Gauthier at his home, police say.

According to the affidavit, the informant met with Gauthier, bought cocaine, and returned to Officer Williams with the drugs.

Gauthier was arraigned on April 21 and Magisterial District Judge Sean P. McGraw set a cash bail of $50,000.

Unable to make bail, Gauthier is currently being held in the Lackawanna County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for Gauthier on May 4 at 9:00 a.m.

Gauthier is facing four felony counts of manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and six other related charges.