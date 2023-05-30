CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people were injured after a car crashed into a building in Lackawanna County.

Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News the incident occurred on the 100 block of Brooks Street in Carbondale.

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital, officials say.

It is unknown how severely the building was damaged but the road has since reopened.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.