Carbondale Area furloughs five teachers

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Budget issues lead to controversial moves at a Lackawanna County school district.

Five teachers at the Carbondale Area School District have been furloughed, and the Athletic Director and Director of Curriculum did not have their contracts renewed in an effort to pass a balanced budget.

The district was facing a deficit of more than $2 million dollars heading into next year. By eliminating those positions and laying off teachers, the district will save $900,000.