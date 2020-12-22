Carbon monoxide safety during winter months

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Carbon monoxide poisoning heightens during winter, due to more time spent indoors with heating systems running. Monday, a man was killed and several others sickened when they were overcome by carbon monoxide in Blakely, Lackawanna County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 430 people die each year nationwide and approximately 50,000 people visit emergency rooms because of accidental exposure to the odorless, colorless gas.

CDC pinpoints the most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. At the most dangerous level, a person loses consciousness, stops breathing and dies.

