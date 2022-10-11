STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire officials in the Poconos want to spread awareness about carbon monoxide as homeowners are getting ready to crank up their heating systems this year.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless – making it an extremely dangerous gas.

We spoke to fire officials who say getting your heating furnaces checked regularly and having carbon monoxide detectors in your home is a safety priority.

The sun is shining Tuesday in the Poconos – a warm fall day filling the air.

But as the sun goes down many people are cranking the heat up as temperatures drop overnight in our area.

“The nights are getting colder and people are starting to turn their heat on, so if you burn any kind of oil, natural gas, oil for heating, you need to get your furnace checked out,” stated Kelly Felker, assistant chief at Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Felker says if you don’t get your furnace serviced regularly – it could be faulty and possibly lead to a carbon monoxide – also known as CO2 – leak.

One of the reasons why the fire department pushes for homeowners to have carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

Felker explains to eyewitness news if you hear them going off inside evacuate immediately and don’t open the windows.

“This way, we can find the source of the CO2. Everyone seems to want to open their windows up and air things out right away, but if you do that, we won’t be able to find where the source is leaking from,” explained Felker.

We checked in with officials from KMB plumbing and electrical – they say business is already booming.

“As we go through the weeks now, we’ll be getting more and more calls. People booking in to have their furnace or boiler serviced,” said Kerri Manning, sales manager, KMB HVAC

Manning explains she recently called 911 for her home co2 detector alarms – she safely evacuated.

“I had called the technicians to come in and service and they took off my smoke pipe, and they found a hole in my chimney liner, which I wouldn’t of known if my co’s didn’t go off,” explained Manning.

“A CO detector, just along with smoke detectors, can and will save your life,” said Felker.

CO2 detectors like this one can be bought at any hardware store.

Homeowners who have fuel-burning appliances are urged to have one of these in common spaces and in each bedroom.