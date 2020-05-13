Carbon County sends letter to the governor asking to move to yellow phase

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State legislators and county commissioners formally wrote to Governor Wolf to request to transition Carbon County into the yellow phase.

They mentioned how only 198 people out of 66,000 have tested positive in the county since March. They also said that 12 out of 17 deaths have come from a single nursing home.

With only 33 cases in the last two weeks, the legislators and commissioners said they are “on target for the governor’s metric of 50 cases per 100,000 residents in 14 days.”

They say that it is time Carbon County responsibly and safely moves into the yellow phase.

The full letter can be read below.