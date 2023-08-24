JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concerned community members gathered outside the Carbon County Courthouse this morning. Their concern; is sludge.

A growing problem in the area is sludge fertilization and locals are concerned about the effects it may have on them.

“I’m concerned because our wells border these fields,” said East Penn Township resident Susan Frey.

Thursday morning, a press conference was held outside of the Carbon County Courthouse where farmers and members of the community got together to try and put an end to the use of sludge, which is when human waste is used to fertilize plants.

They are currently working to get the state to allow each municipality to decide whether sludge is allowed on their farms or not.

“My neighbor has health issues, respiratory issues. It’s been determined already that if you have a respiratory problem when it dries and it’s in the wind it can affect your breathing. My grandson lives there he’s outside playing all the time, what’s gonna happen to him in 20 to 30 years? Is he gonna have a disease caused by this,” Frey asked.

Glenn Beers, a farmer at Old Homestead Tree Farm, says the sludge does not belong on the fields.

“It should be put somewhere where it can’t leak into the soil and can’t be transferred into the products or the crops that are being grown and that you eventually eat. I think it is a growing problem, hopefully in the near future it becomes an unacceptable practice,” said Beers.

According to the non-profit group “Save Carbon County,” there are several farms in Carbon County that use sludge fertilization.

“There are only about 12 farmers in the county that are currently using sewage sludge. We want to keep it that way, we don’t want any more farmers to fall for the free fertilizer story,” said the President of Save Carbon County, Linda Christman.

When it comes to how this may affect the water system the Department of Environmental Protection, also known as the DEP, said in a statement in part:

“Biosolids pose little or no potential risk to groundwater quality. However, the user must be careful not to over-apply.” Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

Frey, who lives next to a farm that uses sludge fertilization says the smell is not pleasant but the effects that could follow may be worse and that’s what concerns her most.

“I don’t care about the smell to tell you the truth. No, it’s not pleasant and if you are having a gathering at your house you gotta take it inside ’cause it’s a bad smell, but the thing that concerns me most is the people and wildlife and the potential harm,” Frey stated.

The sludge is free to the farmers who choose to use it, and it’s completely legal.