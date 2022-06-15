BEAVER MEADOWS BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton State Police responded to a call for an unresponsive male in Carbon County due to an overdose on June 13, but according to officials, someone was already on scene helping.

Investigators said the man’s neighbor already administered Narcan to the unresponsive man, and by the time troopers arrived on the scene, the patient was already walking around alert and conscious.

Officials said they took the man to the hospital for further evaluation.

Every day, we lose 10 Pennsylvanians to substance abuse disorder. This disease affects each and every Pennsylvanian and threatens entire communities in our commonwealth.

If you or someone you know might be suffering from substance abuse disorder, you should visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website for advice on steps you should take.