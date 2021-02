NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced charges against a Nesquehoning man for distributing child pornography.

Kenneth Persise, 32, is being charged for allegedly distributing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between the months of March and June of 2020.

A grand jury indicted Persise on February 23.