Carbon County man arrested after standoff, charged with threatening police

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police say 40-year-old Thomas Kram of Albrightsville was arrested after allegedly threatening police who were attempting to serve him a felony arrest warrant, leading to an hours-long standoff in which he eventually surrendered.

He allegedly told police “Get out of here, I have a gun and will shoot you.” Police say he also told officers he had multiple guns and would shoot anyone who tried to enter.

He surrendered hours later and was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and other related charges.