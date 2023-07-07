NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We recently focused on ‘bunny dumping’ and now ‘dog dumping.’

A Carbon County shelter is seeing an increase in dogs and is now working to place loving dogs in a new forever home.

It’s officially the dog days of summer and the Carbon County Animal Shelter is really feeling it.

They are a no-kill shelter that never turns away an animal.

However, the shelter has reached maximum capacity.

In addition to finding homes for the dogs the shelter is also in need of volunteers to help with day-to-day responsibilities, such as walking, feeding, and cleaning.

“We went from 14 to 28 dogs within a couple of days we have 16 kennels. All our kennels had to be cut in half so we have room for the dogs, but it makes it very difficult because our supplies run low and our resources run low,” said Tom Connors the Director of Carbon County Shelter

They can use anything from dog treats to cleaning supplies to monetary donations.

However, what they need the most is helping hands.

“It’s a lot busier, a lot of dogs require a lot of hands um long hours, lot of work,” says Stacy Ahner a K9 officer.

You may be wondering where did all of these dogs come from?

Well according to Connors, after the pandemic dog dumping became a problem. Many people who adopted a pet returned to work and no longer had time to care for their furry friends.

“When people just leave a dog tied to the fence we don’t know the dog’s name, how it is with other dogs, how it is with people things like that so it becomes more difficult to place it in a home that works for it,” added Connors

Making the process more difficult for the staff and the dogs.

While treats and supplies are needed and appreciated the staff says what these dogs crave the most is companionship.

“The dogs are just wonderful they just want affection and attention and most of the time that’s what the volunteers come here to give them,” continued Ahner.

“I have a great staff now but it’s exhausting for them and it’s just overwhelming with these dogs. most of them are pitbull mixes they’re all good dogs but they weigh 50, 60, 70 pounds and it’s a lot to handle,” explained Connors.

The dogs are all friendly and get excited when they see a new face. The staff at the shelter encourages people to come and visit and meet a dog that is a fit for them.

For more information on how to help, volunteer, or donate head over to their Facebook page.