Carbon County business donates medical supplies to hospitals

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As COVID-19 spreads, many hospitals are experiencing supply shortages. Friday, a healthcare waste company donated thousands of needed products.



The delivery truck made its way from Texas to our region today. It was filled with protective gear to help healthcare professionals stay protected against the coronavirus.



“We picked up the phone, we called the CEO and within hours he had a truck on the road heading from Texas,” said Marlyn Kissner, Executive Vice President of the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.

This is after state representative Doyle Heffley reached out to the chamber to help fill a supply demand. In no time, 3,700 gowns, 2,700 masks and 1,500 gloves were unloaded at the Carbon County EMA.



“There is a shortage of them and this is a huge boost to the resources that are available now to the emergency responders, fire, first responders of Carbon County and our health care facilities,” said Mark Nalesnik, Emergency Management Coordinator of Carbon County.

Fire, EMS and police departments in the county are able to grab the supplies to help stop the spread of COVID-19. A majority of the gowns, masks and gloves will go to St. Luke’s University Health Network, all thanks to Sharps Compliance Inc. from Nesquehoning.

“We put the people before the bottom line and it’s just wonderful. Our first responders are so vital to our success to get through this.” said Robin Watson, Senior Director of Sales at Sharps Compliance.

Congressman Dan Meuser is working with President Trump’s administration on the national stage to mitigate this pandemic.



“Preparation is everything. But what is more important is that people appreciate the seriousness of this and do confine and contain wherever possible,” he explained.



“People before profit and I think if anybody sees this today that’s what we need to be thinking and do a good deed,” said Marlyn Kissner.

While St. Luke’s University Health Network received most of the supplies, they will be sharing it with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

As our crew was leaving, first responders started pulling into the Carbon County EMA to receive their much needed masks, gloves and gowns.