PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— People in Carbon County were pumped up Sunday as Blue Mountain Resort opened its bike park to the public.

The Blue Mountain Bike Park in Palmerton allows bikers of all levels to get out and peddle their days away.

The park features 29 trails some of them riskier than others with a black diamond trail and one home to some large tabletop jumps.

For those just cruising by a three-mile trail with a gentle grade and easy turns.

Join Eyewitness News Monday morning starting at 5:00 a.m. when Eyewitness News reporter Sydney Kostus straps on a helmet and heads to the park.