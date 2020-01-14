Carbon County Animal Shelter Welcomes New Litters

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News reporter Rachael Espaillat spoke to the Carbon County Animal Shelter about the surprise they found on their hands shortly after taking in two pit mixes.

These five pitbull mix puppies have kept Tom Connors busy at Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning. But the thing is…There is a whole other litter of pups in another room next door.

“I’m like a father of seven. I thought I could handle it but it gets a little crazy.” Said Connors.

Ruba, also known as “Snuggles”, had her five puppies a couple weeks ago. It was shortly after the animal shelter took her in. Coincidentally, Pumpkin, another stray pit mix brought into the shelter, had her own litter of three puppies the same day.

Ruba’s babies are all cuddled up next to each other. Before being adopted, shelter staff says the puppies’ last two weeks together and time with their mom.. are critical to their social skills growing up.

Connors tells us, “They learn how to play with their brother and sister and bite but not hurt. And that’s the key. They learn how to work with their mom and their mom teaches them things to make their life better.”

Carbon County Animal Shelter isn’t worried about finding homes for the eight puppies, but finding forever homes for the moms is where the challenge comes. Both are about two years old and Connors says they have sweet personalities. Pumpkin is protective when it comes to her pups.

“I’m going to call her a proud momma. She just loves her babies. “

While Ruba has a slightly different approach to motherhood.

“She just sometimes wants to get out of that room and get some air and hey I need a break from this. I have a lot of babies. Get me out of here.”

Connors hopes that the two moms will find homes… The same day their babies are ready for adoption.

“They need to be in the right environment. Please don’t call me if you have 10 dogs at home and want to take these dogs with you. That’s not the best place for them. Let them be the only dog in your home so they can get all the attention.”

If you are interested in one of the mothers– Carbon County Animal Shelter encourages you to come by and walk the dogs or play with them.



The puppies won’t be ready for adoption until February 28th.