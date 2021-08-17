Car wreck in East Stroudsburg kills two people

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tragedy in Monroe County Tuesday night after a car wreck kills two people.





It happened on Seven Bridge Road Route 209 and Buttermilk Falls Road around 8 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing but there was heavy police presence in the area.

The Monroe County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that the drivers in each vehicle, a male and female were killed in the crash.

No word at this time on other passengers or injuries. We will keep you updated with the latest information as it is released.