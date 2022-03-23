CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was once was a body shop and then a car wash, now it is an independent coffee shop.

“Of course, there’s always doubt when starting a new business, pandemic or not. I think the owner just wanted to bring something cool, different, a certain vibe to Carbondale. Just looking around this place you can tell it’s a different, cool, vibe,” explained Heather Nystrand, the assistant manager at Burning Bush Cafe.





Burning Bush Cafe has a unique relationship with St. Tikhon’s Monastery in South Canaan, Wayne County where they obtain their coffee.

“They roast them at their monastery. They started off by selling their beans at their own coffee shop at the monastery grounds. Then they agreed to let the owner, Cliff, sell their beans and sell their coffee and so that’s one of the reasons we’re burning bush cafe,” explained Nystrand.

The menu also includes a wide variety of cake donuts that are made daily on-site.





“The donuts are delicious. Everything we had so far is wonderful here,” said Marcy Podunajec.

“It’s nice to be able to talk to people again. Everybody’s coming out again after COVID. Everybody’s able to sit and have a nice cup of coffee,” stated Kayla Strackbein, a Burning Bush Cafe employee.

“With COVID a lot of places shut down. I’m really glad that this is here. I’m not a coffee drinker either, I ordered some hot chocolate. So, I wish them luck,” said Michele Signa.

For employee Heather Nystand who lives in town, she’s hopeful that the new coffee shop is a cog in the city’s rebirth.

“They just knocked down the furniture store building. I think we need more here in Carbondale, and I’m a homeowner. Anything that comes from Carbondale is good for me. I want to see it do good. I want to see it revitalized,” said Nystand.

The Burning Bush Cafe has just under ten employees, and as you saw there is also a wide variety of cake donuts. Lucky for us they are open seven days a week.